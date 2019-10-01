Charleston County asks citizens to not mix hurricane debris with trash

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCBD) – It’s been nearly a month since Hurricane Dorian and the cleanup is still ongoing.

In Charleston County alone, about 400,000 yards of debris was assessed after the storm.

During this cleanup process, Charleston Public Works crews have discovered a problem while collecting debris.

Citizens have been mixing hurricane debris with trash.

This has caused a slowdown on the cleanup process.

For the next 30 days, Public Works is asking locals to collect their debris on the curbside.

They also ask to make sure that there is nothing non-vegetative in that mixture.

This means that no appliances, electronics or trash should be in the pile with the expectation of being picked up.

“If it’s a pile of debris and it has one shingle or a part that is non-vegetative, we will not be able to pick u the entire pile,” says Chris Wannamaker with Charleston Public works.

“It’s because our trucks cannot process that sort of materials,” continues Wannamaker.

Charleston Public Works is reminding citizens that the county and their debris contractor are only picking up vegetative debris.

For information about disposing of other kinds of debris, click the link here