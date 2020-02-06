Charleston County asks motorists to use caution in high winds during Thursday’s storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is urging motorists to use caution when traveling during afternoon and evening storms when strong winds are expected to move through the Lowcountry.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.

While Charleston County does not shut down bridges, a condition yellow will be issued is sustained winds reach 30 mph.

At that time, high profile vehicles such as box trucks, tractor-trailers, motor homes, and vehicles pulling travel trailers or large boats will be advised not to travel over high span bridges.

A condition red warning will be issued if max sustained winds reach 40 miles per hour, meaning that exposed bridges are unsafe for public travel.

Storm Team 2 says a strong line of storms is expected to move through the Charleston area between 4:00 p.m. and midnight. There is a chance for damaging winds and a small risk for tornados

The wind advisory is in effect until 10:00 p.m. Officials with the National Weather Service said gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages are also possible.

