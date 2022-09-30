CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Government is working to assess property damage that resulted from Hurricane Ian.

Ian made landfall in Georgetown, just north of Charleston, as a Category 1 hurricane around 2:00 p.m. Friday

Despite skirting a direct hit, it brought high winds and flooding to Charleston.

As the weather clears and residents begin assessing their damage, Charleston County Government is asking for damage to be reported to be calling 1-800-451-1954.

Storm shelters will remain open until 4:00 p.m. Saturday and buses will take people back to their original pickup locations beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Charleston will move to OPCON 2 beginning at 8:00 p.m.