Charleston County awarded 35% reduction in flood insurance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Wednesday announced its designation as a Class 3 Community in the Community Rating System (CRS) through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

The County was awarded the designation after implementing “a series of meaningful activities to protect its citizens from losses caused by flooding” such as “public outreach on hazards, flood insurance promotion, map information services, open space preservation, higher regulatory standards, stormwater management, and flood and dam warning and response.”

These actions significantly reduce the flood risk within the county and “exceed the minimum program requirements…related to the three goals of the Community Rating System:”Reduce Flood

Reduce flood damage to insurable property. Strengthen and support the insurance aspects of the National Flood Insurance Program. Encourage a comprehensive approach to floodplain management.

As such, Charleston County residents are approved for a 35% discount on flood insurance, “the highest coastal county flood insurance discount received nationwide.”

Other local communities participating in the program will receive discounts proportionate to their designated class as well:

Town of Awendaw – 15% reduction

City of Charleston – 20% reduction

Town of Folly Beach – 30% reduction

Town of Hollywood – 15% reduction

City of Isle of Palms – 20% reduction

Town of James Island – 20% reduction

Town of McClellanville – 15% reduction

Town of Meggett – 15% reduction

City of Mount Pleasant – 20% reduction

City of North Charleston – 15% reduction

Town of Ravenel – 20% reduction

Town of Rockville – 15% reduction

Town of Seabrook Island – 25% reduction

Town of Sullivan’s Island – 20% reduction

According to Charleston County, the reduced rates take effect October 1 at the earliest. For some individuals, the rates may not take effect until the next insurance cycle.

The county recommends contacting your insurance company to learn more.