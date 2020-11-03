Charleston County begins counting absentee ballots

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A record number of absentee ballots have been cast in the 2020 General Election.

By 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, 19,000 people had already cast their absentee ballot in person and 56,000 people cast their absentee ballot by mail.

To put that into perspective, there are 311,000 registered voters in South Carolina and more than 50% have either cast a ballot in-person or by mail – that’s more than 155,000 voters.

At the Charleston County Election Headquarters in North Charleston, election officials began counting those ballots at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

It’s an extensive but simple process. Poll workers are taking the ballots out of their envelopes, making sure there is nothing left inside, and then entering them into the machines to be counted.

Exclusive to Charleston County, the ballot envelopes have holes in them to ensure everything is removed.

Representatives from both the Charleston County Republican Party and the Democratic Party, including Maurice Washington and Colleen Condon, are on hand so that if there are any issues they can be addressed on site.

But for those who are voting in person on Tuesday, the Chair of Charleston County Board of Elections, Joe Debney, reminded voters what they need to bring to the polls.

“There are five forms of identification including a South Carolina driver’s license, SC picture id issued by the SCDMV, military ID, US Passport or voter registration card with a photo on it. Any one of those five will get you in to vote.”

You can call 843-744-8683 or visit scvotes.gov to locate your precinct.