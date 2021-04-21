Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration appoints new Executive Director

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration (BEVR) on Wednesday appointed Isaac Cramer as the new Executive Director.

Cramer has been with BEVR since 2014, previously serving as the organization’s project manager. While with the organization, Cramer has accomplished the following:

• Expanding absentee voting locations to cover a greater portion of Charleston County, including the North Charleston Coliseum and Main Library.

• Implementing a way to track mail-in ballots called “Ballot Scout.”

• Instituting a live chat service allowing voters to chat with the BEVR office online and receive the same services without having to call or email.

• Founding, developing and spearheading a county-wide program called “Your Vote, Our Veterans” in response to low voter turnout. This program recognizes local veterans and connects them with area students to help involve younger voters in the process of voting.

Cramer serves as legislative chairman for the SC Association of Registration and Election Officials.

HE won the 2018 State of SC Excellence in Elections award “for his work expanding absentee voting access and for his development of the ‘Your Vote, Our Veteran’ program.”

Cramer said that he is honored by the appointment and that his “goal is to always ensure legal elections while looking for innovative ways to encourage voter participation.”