Charleston County breaks absentee voting record

Charleston County News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County has already received over 21,000 absentee ballots as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and they will continue accepting ballots until the 7:00 p.m. cutoff.

To put that into perspective, around 17,000 Charleston County voters voted absentee in the 2016 Presidential Election.

It is not yet clear whether the increase in absentee voter turnout is a reflection of an increase in voter turnout overall, or due to the waiver making all SC voters eligible to vote absentee in this election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It could also be a combination of the two.

We will be following the elections all evening.

