CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County said Thursday bus operations to the two emergency shelters have been suspended due to wind speeds.

The shelters will remain open for those seeking a safe place to stay during the storm. But county leaders said they will no longer provide transportation.

Officials urged residents to consider relocating if they live in low-lying areas, areas that frequently flood, or barrier islands.

A pet-friendly shelter will open at 8:00 a.m. at 3841 Leeds Avenue.

A second shelter will open at 12:00 p.m. at Dunston Elementary School at 1825 Remount Road.

People are asked to bring pillows, blankets, snacks, medicines, and anything else they may need to stay comfortable.