Charleston County, City of Charleston each receive $50K donation from Qatar Embassy for COVID-19 relief efforts

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County and the City of Charleston on Thursday accepted donations from sister city, Doha, Qatar, to help fight the coronavirus.

Leaders said Charleston County Government and the City of Charleston each received a $50,000 donation for COVID-19 relief efforts from the State of Qatar Embassy.

Both Charleston County and the City of Charleston work in partnership with the Doha-Charleston Sister Cities International program.

“I’d like to thank the City of Doha, the citizens of Qatar and His Excellency Ambassador Meshal Al Thani for this generous donation,” said Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey who serves on the Doha-Charleston Sister Cities International Committee. “We are in a global pandemic and this shows how global communities can work together for the greater good.”

President of Charleston Sister Cities International Neita Wiese and Chief of Mission for the State of Qatar Embassy Hamad Almuftah made a presentation during Thursday’s Finance Committee meeting.

The donation from the State of Qatar Embassy will be used for the purchase of personal protective equipment in relation to COVID-19.

“We are thankful for our Sister City relationship with Doha, Qatar and for this generous donation to assist us in our efforts to respond to the novel coronavirus,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “We look forward to a time when we can further cultivate exchanges to strengthen the connection between our two cities.”

Charleston City Councilmember and member of the Doha-Charleston Sister Cities International Committee Kevin Shealy said, “I want express my appreciation for the kind and generous offer from the Embassy and people of Qatar as a result of our Sister Cities partnership with Doha. This donation comes at a critical time for Charleston. We will continue to work with our medical community, and this financial support will be of great help.”