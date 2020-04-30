Charleston County, CofC, and SC Aquarium create CORE SC, collaborate with NASA

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Charleston County, the College of Charleston (CofC), and the SC Aquarium announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to create the Center of Resilience Excellence South Carolina (CORE SC).

The organization was developed as a result of “the team’s recent work with NASA” and enables the founding partners to “develop the Center while expanding their relationship with NASA and other organizations.”

CORE SC will work with local, national, and global organizations to serve as a “nexus for research, innovation, and collaboration that leads to actionable outcomes to improve community and societal resilience.”

The Center will focus efforts on five central resiliency sectors:

Water- “Maintaining healthy drinking water, mitigation of coastal erosion, sea-level rise, filtering and controlling storm run-off, responding to climate change”

Energy- “Testing, developing, deploying renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, water, battery, bio-sources”

Connectivity- “Ensuring societal access to internet and other means of communication”

Agriculture- “Providing sustainable food sources”

Natural Hazards- “Mitigating and communicating/responding to effects of earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, hurricanes, tornados, and other natural hazards”

They hope to solve relevant problems by supporting “ideation, research, data acquisition, policy creation, prototype implementation, field testing, deployment, maintenance, and commercialization.”

Members of the agencies said that “now, more than ever, the concept of resilience is critical to our community’s survival, both on a local and global level.”