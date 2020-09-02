Charleston County still accepting public comments for Highway 41 improvement project

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is still accepting public comment for the Highway 41 improvement project.

The goal of the proposed enhancements to the stretch of highway includes improved traffic flow and better drive times.

Some who live in the area say the project would impact the Phillips Community, which has been off Highway 41 for 150 years. They say the upgrades would have ‘greatly impact’ quality of life.

Another option, which the county says the community could recommend, would increase drive times for commuters but keep the neighborhood intact.

“Alternative 7A will accomplish everything that the transportation department is trying to do with the traffic problem. And there would be no negative effects to any community,” said Fred Smalls, a Phillips Community resident.

The project team is taking your input until September 11th.