Charleston County considers extending the State of Emergency; dispatch follows new 9-11 protocol

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– Charleston County is considering extending the State of Emergency due to the pandemic.

Council plans to talk about a potential extension during a meeting Thursday afternoon.

The State of Emergency would be expanded for 20 days, if council votes in favor of an extension.

It was only supposed to be in place for 15 days, but the county wants to extend it due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

The State of Emergency gives the county the power to put a curfew in place and suspend non-emergency activities.

The county has also updated 9-11 protocol as COVID-19 cases increase in the state.

Dispatchers are now asking more questions, including whether anyone at the location tested positive for covid-19, was exposed to the virus, or has symptoms.

Dispatch is giving that information to first responders and letting them know if they may be in contact with someone who might have covid-19.

All callers are also being asked to meet first responders outside their location, if possible.

Charleston County will meet at noon on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to the State of Emergency ordinance, the council is also allowed to cancel it when deemed necessary.