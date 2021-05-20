911 call lines experiencing tech issue across Lowcountry, calls being routed to Berkeley County

UPDATE: Leaders in Berkeley County said because they are a back up system, they are receiving 011 calls from Dorchester County, Charleston County, Colleton County, The City of Goose Creek, The City of Hanahan, The Town of Summerville, and Charleston International Airport because of an area 911 outage.

“Dispatchers are inundated with calls and callers are asked to be patient with dispatch while this issue gets resolved,” county leaders said.

Callers are asked to remain on the line. IT technicians are actively working on the issue.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch and the Town of Summerville say they are experiencing technical difficulties with their phone lines.

They say citizens who call 9-1-1 will be routed to Berkeley County. “Please stay on the line and do not hang up,” they said. “Your call will be answered.”

The county has also established a temporary number, which will connect you to 9-1-1: 854-216-0239.

Charleston County leaders say residents can text 9-1-1 and use 911helpme.com during an emergency.

If you experience a delay when you call, they say you should stay on the line and a dispatcher will get your call.