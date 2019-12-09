Charleston County Coroner identifies body found in water near Waterfront Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in the water near Waterfront Park on Monday morning.

The body was identified as Vickie Danik, 57, of Daniel Island.

The City of Charleston Police Department is investigating details surrounding her death.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, pending an autopsy.

UPDATE:

The Charleston Police Department has released a missing person report for Danik that was filed on Sunday evening.

The report states that on Sunday night, officers were called by the victim’s spouse.

The spouse advised that after an argument, Danik walked out of their home and the spouse followed her.

The spouse indicated that he could not see his wife because it was dark, but he walked in the direction that he believed she had traveled.

When he got to the water, he observed his wife’s shoes on the shore, according to the report.

Officers responded to photograph and collect evidence, as well as to conduct a preliminary search of the area.

Harbor Patrol and Coast Guard units also participated in the search.

Officials were unable to locate Danik at that time.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.