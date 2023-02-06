CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning on Johns Island.

The victim — identified as Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston — died on the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle collision, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Deputies responded to reports of a motorcycle speeding on Old Pond Road, around 12:45 a.m. and investigators found that the motorcycle was headed east on Old Pond Road before veering off the road and striking a tree.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.