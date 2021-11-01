Charleston County Coroner named President of Coroner’s Association

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal will now lead the International Associaton of Coroners & Medical Examiners (IACME) after being sworn in as president of the organization.

The IACME is a professional organization that specializes in educating coroners, medical examiners, and forensic specialists.

Coroner O’Neal, who previously served on the board of directors, will now serve as president for two years. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office was nationally accredited by IACME in 2015 and received the accreditation again in 2020.

“It is an honor to be trusted by my peers around the country and internationally to serve as president of the IACME,” says O’Neal. “Our country’s medicolegal death investigation professionals play a vital role in their communities and they have seen significant workload increases due to the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to working on the organization’s strategic plan with the board of directors to continue to improve coroner and medical examiner services. It is an honor to represent Charleston County and the State of South Carolina at an international level,” O’Neal adds.

