Charleston County Council announces multiple boards and commissions vacancies

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Charleston County Council has announced that they will be accepting applications through April 6, 2020, for multiple vacancies on boards and commissions.

The Council’s Finance Committee will review the submissions and make recommendations on April 16.

The full Council will vote on the recommendations at their meeting on April 21.

Citizens applying to these positions (most of which are volunteer) are required to be Charleston County residents.

The open positions are: