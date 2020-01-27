Charleston County Council announces multiple boards and commissions vacancies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Council has announced that they will be accepting applications through April 6, 2020, for multiple vacancies on boards and commissions.
The Council’s Finance Committee will review the submissions and make recommendations on April 16.
The full Council will vote on the recommendations at their meeting on April 21.
Citizens applying to these positions (most of which are volunteer) are required to be Charleston County residents.
Applications can be found by clicking here.
The open positions are:
- Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District Advisory Board
- 5 vacancies for residents serviced by the Awendaw- McClellanville Consolidated Fire District
- Board of Assessment Appeals
- 1 vacancy
- Business License/User Fee Appeal
- 2 vacancies
- Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals
- 1 vacancy for a Licensed Mechanical Contractor
- 1 vacancy for a Mechanical Engineer
- Firemen’s Insurance and Inspection Fund (1% Commission)
- 3 vacancies for residents of the St. Andrews Public Service District
- 4 vacancies for residents of the St. John’s Fire District
- 4 vacancies for residents of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District
- 4 vacancies for residents of the James Island PSD
- 4 vacancies for residents of the St. Paul’s Fire District
- Procurement Appeals Board
- 1 vacancy
- Set Off Debt Collection Hearing Officer
- 1 vacancy
- Saint Paul’s Fire District
- 1 vacancy for a resident of Edisto Island serviced by the Saint Paul’s Fire District
- Weed and Trash Abatement Hearing Board
- 1 vacancy