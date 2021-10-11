Charleston County Council announces vacancies on several boards and commissions, applications open to area residents

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Vacancies on Charleston County Council’s boards and commissions have been announced and residents of the area can apply to fill a seat on the council.

Applications are only open to Charleston County residents, and positions are appointed by Charleston County Council unless noted otherwise.

Residents interested in applying can do so by downloading the application and returning it completed to the Deputy Clerk of Council Kristen Wurster – click here to view and download the application.

Applications are due by November 19 and can be submitted to 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston, faxed to (843) 958-4035, or emailed to kwurster@charlestoncounty.org

Contact Deputy Wurster at (843) 958-4034 for more information.