Charleston County Council approves changes to short-term rental requirements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Council on Tuesday met to discuss proposed changes to short-term rental requirements, meant to ease tensions those who live near the rentals and those who own the rentals.

During the meeting, Council voted in favor of a proposed ordinance which raises the fees owners pay to operate short-term rentals. The fees, which vary based on the type of short-term rental being operated, are now doubled.

Additionally, the new rules further restrict the number of days per year that the properties are allowed to be rented out, with the exception of commercial guest houses.

Andrea Melocik, Deputy Director of Zoning and Planning for Charleston County, said that the changes are meant “to balance the desires of the residents who live here and… bought into a single-family-residence neighborhood… and… expect it to remain that way… with the interest of the property owners who purchased a short-term property and want to rent it.”

The new rules are effective immediately. Click here to watch the full meeting.