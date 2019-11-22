Charleston County Council approves re-zoning request for Bees Ferry Road Digital Billboard

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- The fight against the Bees Ferry Road digital billboard isn’t over quite yet; according to West Ashley residents.

Tonight, Charleston County Council approved the re-zoning request from Adams Outdoor Advertising. The request will allow the billboard to sit closer to the street as long as it fulfills certain requirements.

Residents have been pushing against this request on social media for the last few feeks. Over 1,000 community members have signed an online petition opposing the billboard.

Some of the concerns that have been circulating are overdevelopment, nature/wildlife, distracted driving, property value and general unsightliness of the billboard.

“You know, development is going to occur, but I think there’s an appropriate place for some development and it’s just probably not the right place. I think it will just change the character of the area for sure,” says West Ashley Resident LaDon Wallis.

However, council clarified in the last 2 meetings that the area in which Adams Outdoor Advertising will be placing the billboard is an “industrial zone.”

That means that billboards are completely allowed on their property in general. The rezoning request only pertains to the actual placement of the billboard.

Moving it closer to the street could potentially increase view for advertisements, reduce cut down trees and wasted land. West Ashley residents say that while they would rather not have the billboard at all, the smaller billboard is preferred.

Before the council voted, a few more residents spoke during public comment about their opinions on the billboard. Many just stressed that they hope speaking with Adams Outdoor Advertising will result in a positive outcome.

“We just hope that as a company that loves community, they take the words of the community to heart when they do put this up,” says resident Duncan Bradford.

A group of the residents plan to have an open conversation with Adams Outdoor Advertising tomorrow afternoon. No word yet on the outcome of the conversation.