Charleston County Council discussing proposed compromise to Highway 41 expansion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council on Thursday met to discuss a proposed compromise to the Highway 41 expansion project.
The expansion is intended to reduce existing congestion in the area while preparing for expected growth.
Following backlash from previous plans, the new plan includes the following updates:
- Minimizes impacts to the Phillips Community
- Updates the 41/17 connection based on community feedback from stakeholders
- Eliminates property impacts to Seven Mile at the 41/17 connections
- Provides a 2-lane parkway around Park West along the edge of Laurel Hill County Park
- Leaves Dunes West Boulevard mostly as is
- Provides a multi-use path connecting 17 to the new path built by Berkeley County’s Clements Ferry Project
View the full proposal below: