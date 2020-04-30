Charleston County Council expected to extend the State of Emergency declaration on Thursday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council is expected to extend a county-wide State of Emergency declaration on Thursday.

The county’s finance committee plans to accept that extension which lines up with Governor McMaster’s extended declaration for the state.

Council will also discuss a grant for nearly $100,000 for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to buy personal protective equipment and other supplies to help fight COVID-19 and protect its deputies.

During Thursday’s meeting, the finance committee is also expected to accept $50,000 from the Embassy of Qatar to help fight the virus.