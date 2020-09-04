Charleston County Council extends mask order, State of Emergency

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council on Thursday evening voted in favor of extending the mandatory Mask Ordinance and the State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both measures were set to expire.

The Mask Ordinance is extended for 20 days, unless terminated earlier by council.

When the order was enacted in April, it was set to last 60 days. After that time period, council voted to extend the order an additional 30 days.

The State of Emergency, originally enacted on March 17, has also been extended an additional 20 days, unless terminated earlier by council.

Extensions for the State of Emergency have seemed to coincide with COVID-19 case numbers in the community:

On April 2, it was extended for 30 days; on April 30, it was extended for 30 days; on May 30, it was extended for 14 days; on June 11, it was extended for 15 days; on June 25, it was extended for 15 days; on July 9, it was extended for 30 days; on August 6, it was extended for 30 days.