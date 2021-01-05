Charleston County Council holds swearing-in ceremony Tuesday

Charleston County, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council will swear in four members on Tuesday during a ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Charleston County Judicial Center.
Out of the four members being sworn in from the November elections, two have been re-elected.
Rob Wherman will now represent District 3 until 2024. He won 54% of the vote.
Henry Darby has been re-elected to represent District 4 with 100% of the vote. He faced no opponents for the election. Darby is now going into his 16th year on council.
Kylon Middleton has been elected to serve District 6 for the first time.
Brantly Moody has been re-elected to represent District 7. He has served on council since 2016.
County council serves each term for four years.
