Charleston County Council Members are introduced to possible new element to comprehensive plan

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A ten year master plan aimed to improve charleston might include a new piece that will help the county protect and provide for the people who live here.​

A new element could be added to a ten year plan, to help us prepare for nature’s elements, like flooding.

The Resilience Element would help the county recover better from sudden emergencies, determine areas at highest risk and prioritize projects. ​

zoning and planning, Public Works and Building Inspections are three areas that make up the element, aimed to improve Charleston​.

On Tuesday night, Charleston County Council Members were introduced to the element created to help them better charleston county​

“We feel we have come up with something that provides a framework for county council members to address these issues but allows the ability for the decisions makers to best impliment that,” says Pete Paulatos, one of the developers of the Resilience Element

At this time, there’s no word of if this element will be adopted by Charleston County Council Members.

