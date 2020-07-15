Charleston County Council names new County Administrator

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve Acting Administrator Bill Tuten as County Administrator.

Tuten previously served as the Special Project Liaison, before assuming the position of Acting Administrator in January. Tuten’s government experience has deep roots, working with the likes of Senators Strom Thurmond and Lindsey Graham during his 25 years of experience.

Chairman Elliott Summey praised Tuten’s abilities, saying “over the last six months, he has led the County through unprecedented times. Throughout this pandemic, he has proven his ability to handle complex situations….his experience to identify and resolve multifaceted problems will benefit not only our workforce but also the citizens of Charleston County.”

Tuten said “this year we are all working to adapt to an ever-changing situation, and being patient and vigilant as we go down a path of uncertainty. What is certain is that I will continue to work diligently to improve operations to best serve our citizens.”