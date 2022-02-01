Charleston County Council passes resolution in favor of stricter requirements for Register of Deeds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council members on Tuesday passed a resolution encouraging state lawmakers to enact stricter requirements for those holding the office of Register of Deeds.

The person in that office is responsible for recording important documents such as marriage licenses, mortgages, property transactions, and liens to name a few. All documents are to be recorded “in the order of the times at which” they are received.

A recent backlog in the Charleston County Register of Deeds Office has lawmakers reconsidering the qualifications required to hold the position.

While County Council does not have the authority to enact stricter qualifications on its own, councilmembers encouraged the South Carolina General Assembly to do so.

The bill currently under consideration by the General Assembly would require anyone serving as Register of Deeds to: