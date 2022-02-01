Charleston County Council set to vote on redistricting maps

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council will approve a new map for its districts Tuesday night.

District lines have to be redrawn after the 2020 Census data was released.

According to that data, the county grew by over 58,000 people in the last ten years. The White and Hispanic populations increased in the county, while the Black population declined significantly.

Councilman Herbert Sass says that the council is favoring a couple options.

“We’ve had some comments for all three options. The options of choice seem to be two and three,” said Councilman Sass.

There have been some tweaks to the maps. Councilman Dickie Schweers says that they have been in west of the Ashley River under options two and three.

“I feel like the council districts have been done pretty fairly. Largely the districts have been kept intact,” said Councilman Schweers. “I think the biggest difference is in the John’s Island area with the growth that has occurred.”

Councilman Sass also says that the council has been working together on this task to make sure every district has the required 45,000 to 46,000 people in each one. Sass is losing some of his district but will get back the Snee Farm and Brickyard Plantation neighborhoods due to more people moving in.

“Well Carolina Park was a big piece of vacant land about 20 years ago and now it’s being developed. Most of the growth in Mount Pleasant has been in that direction,” said Councilman Sass.

There has been one major switch for Councilman Schweers, the South of Broad area has been taken away from his district.

“I actually preferred option one, but I did not get the support of council. I did feel like the option was the best for my constituents because it kept South of Broad in my district,” said Councilman Schweers.