CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said there will be an increase of presence at the three Washington, D.C.-area airports: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport. This comes after the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th.

While there will be no direct impact to the Charleston International Airport, those traveling to the destinations will undergo additional safety precautions. Travelers will notice additional law enforcement and canine presence, as well as additional technologies that enhance security screening and aid in the detection of outlined prohibited items.