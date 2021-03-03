Charleston County Council to hear revised proposal for Highway 41 Corridor Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Council on Thursday will hear a revised proposal for the Highway 41 Corridor Project.

The project has been contested as it would infringe on homes in the historic Phillips Community.

According to Charleston County Council, “in response to public input to Proposed Alternate 1, staff developed and evaluated a REVISED CONCEPT that meets the purpose and need of the project, enhances regional connectivity, minimizes impacts to the historic Phillips Community, and considers the needs of all of the surrounding communities.”

The plan will be presented at the County Council meeting Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.