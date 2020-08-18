Charleston County Councilwoman to host virtual roundtable to answer questions about the upcoming election

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Councilwoman Anna B. Johnson will host a virtual roundtable next week to discuss voter registration and information for the upcoming election.

The roundtable will take place on a Zoom call Wednesday, August 26th at 12:30 p.m.

“My purpose for holding these monthly meetings is to share information about County-related issues and to listen to citizens’ concerns,” said Johnson. “Each month, different speakers are invited to address topics of interest as expressed by the public.”

Charleston County’s Board of Elections and Voter Registration Director Joseph Debney will join the call to discuss a number of topics including how citizens can register to vote, how citizens can request and submit an absentee ballot, what citizens can expect to see at poll locations during a pandemic, and how to become a poll worker.

Citizens do not need to register in advance for the round table meeting. You can simply join by visiting https://www.zoom.us/ and entering Meeting ID: 953 9117 9937 and password: Johnson.