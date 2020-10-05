Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council hosting virtual forum on revamping the criminal justice system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Revamping the criminal justice system is the mission of the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

The group is launching its quarterly forum in a virtual setting Tuesday and they want the public to be part of it.

The panel including law enforcement, mental health and legal experts will present the data that is driving their suggestions for changes and how they say they’re already making a difference.

“We’re gonna focus on the front end of our system, we’re gonna be focusing on what’s happening with the front end of our system so everything from prior to someone’s interaction with law enforcement, all the way to what happens in a bond hearing,” said Kristy Danford, CJCC Project Director.

The online forum starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. News 2’s Brad Franko will be moderating the event.

To be part of the discussion, you can register here.