CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council on Thursday declared a State of Emergency and enhanced operational procedures as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Lowcountry.

The County has moved to OPCON1, “meaning disaster or emergency is imminent.”

Charleston County has two shelters operating. Shuttles to the shelters have stopped as of 4:25 p.m. Thursday due to sustained winds of over 30 miles per hour.

The shelters will remain open Friday, but busses will no longer run.

Officials are urging anyone in low-lying areas or on barrier islands to seek shelter on higher ground immediately.

A citizens information line is available at (843) 746-3900 or (843) 746-3909 (Spanish).

