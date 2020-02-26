Charleston County Democratic Party Chair endorses Pete Buttigieg for president

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just days away from the ‘First in the South’ primary in South Carolina and the chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party has endorsed a candidate for president.

Colleen Condon on Wednesday announced her support for presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and cited what she calls a strong grassroots connection with Lowcountry voters and his ability to beat Donald Trump in the November election.

“Pete Buttigieg’s campaign has been consistent and committed in its approach to relational organizing across Charleston County, helping voters understand who Pete is and what he believes in, through heartfelt and policy centered conversations,” Condon said. “Pete’s dynamic candidacy has already proven he is more than capable of appealing to former republicans, committed Democrats and is the nominee we need to win races down ballot across this nation.”

Condon served on Charleston County council from 2005 to 2016 and was later elected to serve as the chair for the Charleston County Democratic Party in 2019.

Since then, the has worked to increase the visibility of the Democratic party throughout the Lowcountry.

Her decision to support Pete Buttigieg came after witnessing his campaign’s efforts to connect with the Lowcountry community, according to an announcement for Buttigieg’s campaign.