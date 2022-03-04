CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested a former employee of a children’s home for allegedly assaulting a child.

According to CCSO, Sacajawea Collins was employed at Windwood Farm Home for Children and Family Services on January 5, 2022.

Surveillance video from that day shows Collins aggressively engaging with a nine-year-old boy who CCSO described as “severely developmentally delayed.”

CCSO said that in the video, the boy is sitting on the floor crying while Collins hovers over him. She walks away, then the boy slams his fist on the ground. Collins comes back and yells at the child then hits him. After yelling back and forth, Collins “grabs the child victim by his arms, picks him up, slams him into the wall, and begins to scream at him.”

When the victim begins crying more loudly and says Collins is hurting him, Collins drops him to the floor.

The incident was reported to the Department of Social Services and CCSO by Windwood Farm’s director.

Collins has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child. She turned herself in to CCSO on Thursday, and was released on a $50,000 bond.