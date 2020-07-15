Charleston County deputies hope to identify suspect connected to thefts from vehicles in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man connected to thefts from vehicles in Ladson.

Surveillance video captured around 2:30 a.m. last week shows an individual attempting to enter a vehicle that was parked outside a residence on Levanshall Drive.

Deputies say the vehicle and one other appear to be locked and said there was no theft reported from this specific incident; however, during the same time frame, two other residents who live nearby reported thefts from their vehicles.

One person reported a stolen handgun while another reported stolen currency. There were no signs of forced entry in either case.

If you are able to identify the suspect, please call Detective Danielle Rainey at 843-529-6202 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Citizens are reminded to always lock their vehicles and keep valuable items out of eyesight.