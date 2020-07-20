Charleston County deputies investigating a late-night shooting on Orchid Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night on Orchid Avenue.

Deputies say an unknown shooter fired several rounds into a house and vehicle just before 10:00 p.m.

One person inside the residence had a minor, non-life-threatening wound on his arm. The victim was treated by EMS.

An investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.