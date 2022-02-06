Charleston County deputies investigating after 2 stabbed on Tedder Street; 1 arrested

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday afternoon near North Charleston.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Tedder Street just before 5:00 p.m. where they found two victims with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Other responding deputies, meanwhile, found a man who matched the attacker’s description at a nearby convenience store,” officials said. “The suspect, Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.”

The victims told deputies that the suspect was a stranger. A reason for the stabbing was undetermined.

Rawls was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing.