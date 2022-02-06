Charleston County deputies investigating after 2 stabbed on Tedder Street; 1 arrested

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday afternoon near North Charleston.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Tedder Street just before 5:00 p.m. where they found two victims with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Other responding deputies, meanwhile, found a man who matched the attacker’s description at a nearby convenience store,” officials said. “The suspect, Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.”

The victims told deputies that the suspect was a stranger. A reason for the stabbing was undetermined.

Rawls was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center. 

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES