Charleston County deputies investigating after man shot in McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in McClellanville.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on River Road.

Deputies say a male victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. They say his vehicle was also damaged by gunfire.

No suspect information was provided. Deputies say an ‘unknown shooter in an unknown vehicle’ shot the victim. 

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

