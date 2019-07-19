Charleston County deputies investigating armed robbery on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies responded to a reported armed robbery early Friday morning on Johns Island.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Maryann Point Road just after 1:00 a.m.

Capt. Antonio said two male victims were in the driveway of a residence when two male subjects wearing masks approached them, presented handguns and demanded money.

One subject struck one of the victims in the head with a handgun. No shots were fired.

The subjects fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a vehicle. Details about the car are not confirmed.

Accord to Capt. Antonio, the assault victim was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.