LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly Wednesday night shooting in the Ladson area and a second nearby shooting that damaged a residence.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a report of gunfire on Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor community shortly after 6:00 p.m.

At the scene, deputies found a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home. He died at the scene.

Deputies later responded to another home on Garwood Drive around 1:00 a.m. Thursday after multiple gunshots were fired, striking the residence.

“No one was injured in that shooting, and the victims had declined to cooperate with investigators,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Charleston County detectives are working to determine what led to the shootings and whether there is a connection.

The victim in the first shooting has not yet been identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.