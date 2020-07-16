Charleston County deputies investigating early morning drive-by shooting in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Ladson.

Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO said the shooting happened on Garwood Drive in Woodside Manor before 6:00 a.m.

A house and two vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

According to Capt. Antonio, the residents who were inside the house at the time were not injured and the shooter fled the area.

This remains an active investigation. Count on us for the latest. Anyone with information should contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.