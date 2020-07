JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early morning home invasion and shooting on James Island.

Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO said it happened in the 1000 block of Greenhill Road.

A victim was seriously injured when shots were fired during the home invasion.

We’re told the shooter ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.