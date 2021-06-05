Charleston County deputies investigating late-night shooting at mobile home park in Ravenel

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night in Ravenel.

The shooting happened at a mobile home complex on Edwards Drive. Deputies located several spent shell casings.

Arthur Frazier

Around 10:20 a.m., deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Edwards Drive near Roper Run Extension when they saw a person ran into a wooded area. That person was apprehended

Arthur Frazier, 32, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent crime felon.

Deputies are investigating whether Frazier was involved in the Edwards Drive shooting or another shooting that happened on Greenland Road around the same time.

No injuries or damages were reported on Edwards Drive.