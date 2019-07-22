Charleston County deputies investigating reports of shots fired outside West Ashley home

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Woodland Road in West Ashley Sunday evening.

According to authorities’ residents heard loud banging at the front door of their home around 11:00 p.m. The resident checked on the noise and noticed that their front door was damaged, from what was reported as someone trying to force entry.

The resident noticed three unknown male subjects fleeing on foot from their home. The resident told authorities that at least one of the subjects fired a handgun while running.

The victims did not report injuries and deputies did not locate any damage from the gunshots. This is an active investigation. Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.