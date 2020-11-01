Charleston County deputies investigating shooting at abandoned house in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at an abandoned house in Hollywood early Sunday morning.

Deputies say the shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m. in the 7800 block of White Point Road.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO, deputies confirmed that one victim from the incident location was injured from a gunshot wound.

He said deputies were also notified about other individuals receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at area hospitals.

“Deputies are working to determine their whereabouts at the time of their injuries,” said Capt. Antonio.

It’s not clear if these shootings took place at the same location or are related.

Deputies are working to identify the shooter(s).