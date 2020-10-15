Charleston County deputies investigating suspicious house fire in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that happened at a home in Ladson early Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Farmwood Drive around 1:00 a.m.

They say the homeowner arrived home to find the front door open and the living room in flames.

Nobody was inside the residence at the time and no injured were reported.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.