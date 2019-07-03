Charleston County deputies take one person into custody after barricade situation

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Deputies in Charleston County say one person is in custody after barricading themselves inside a residence late Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Hitching Post Road in the Ponderosa subdivision.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, it stemmed from a call of shots fired. No injuries were reported.

Capt. Roger Antonio said SWAT was also called out to the scene.

The subject later exited the residence and was taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss