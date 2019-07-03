Charleston County deputies take one person into custody after barricade situation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Deputies in Charleston County say one person is in custody after barricading themselves inside a residence late Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Hitching Post Road in the Ponderosa subdivision.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, it stemmed from a call of shots fired. No injuries were reported.

Capt. Roger Antonio said SWAT was also called out to the scene.

The subject later exited the residence and was taken into custody.