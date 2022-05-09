HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies Friday morning were called to an altercation that happened between a bus driver and a parent.

CCSO said the incident happened along Scott White Road and Tide Road when the bus driver was picking up children.

The bus driver told deputies that a parent approached the front door of the bus while being told to leave multiple times by the driver.

While trying to close the bus door, the parent placed her arm in the bus door to keep it from completely closing, the driver told deputies.

The driver further stated that she opened and closed the door a few more times before the parent got through, onto the bus, and started hitting her in the face and pulling a braid on her head.

The driver then parked the bus and notified her supervisor.

Deputies noticed a small cut on the driver’s lip and were told that there were six children on the bus during the time of the incident.

The parent told deputies that the driver has been an issue for other parents as well and said the children who ride the bus have complained about the driver saying “mean things” to the children.

The parent said that driver told her daughter that she was “gonna jack her up.” She also mentioned that she did not get on the bus until the door was closed on her arm, which made her upset before hitting the driver.

Both the parent and the driver denied being taken to hospitals.

Authorities took pictures of both their injuries and will follow up to view the incident captured on the bus’ camera.

No arrests have been made at this time.