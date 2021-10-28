Person detained after barricading themselves in room at West Ashley motel

UPDATE: Officials say the barricaded person surrendered peacefully and has been detained.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a barricaded person at a motel in West Ashley.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle with a stolen license plate on Savannah Highway around 4:20 a.m.

Officials say the driver first tried to drive through a Motel 6 parking lot to elude law enforcement but hit a support pole, damaging the motel.

Two people inside the vehicle ran. “Deputies caught the passenger but lost sight of the driver,” said Andrew Knapp, a media coordinator for the sheriff’s office. “The deputies soon identified the driver and believe the suspect is locked in a room at the Motel 6.”

Deputies say the individual is refusing to leave the room. They also found more stolen licenses plates and other items that may have been stolen.

“The car also had been stolen,” according to Knapp. He said both the driver and the passenger will face various charges.